Frederick A. Ostrom, III
Summerhill - Frederick A. Ostrom, III, 77, formerly of Summerhill, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Groton Community Health Care Center.
Mr. Ostrom was born July 9, 1941 in Watertown, the son of the late Frederick and Viola (Seelye) Ostrom. He had been employed with the hospital food services department at Cortland Regional Medical Center, for over 30 years. Fred was a member of The Church of Christ in Ithaca. He was a collector of monkey items, various buttons, and Syracuse University paraphernalia.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, June M. (Nelson) Ostrom, a brother, Bruce Ostrom of Venice, FL, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Pam (Pansy Ann) McChesney.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 11, at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 103 Lincoln Ave., Groton, Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 6:30 pm until the time of services.
Spring interment will be in Groton Rural Cemetery.
Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Cortland Community SPCA, 879 McLean Rd., Cortland, NY 13045.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 9, 2019