Frederick Holden Jackson
Trumansburg - Frederick Holden Jackson of Trumansburg passed away at Strong Memorial Hospital on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 75. Fred was born in Ithaca on September 7, 1944, a son of the late Harold and Ida (Holden) Jackson. He was an electrician and joined the IBEW Local 241 out of Ithaca in 1979. Prior to his retirement in 2006 from the IBEW, Fred served as President, Secretary, and Union Organizer. An outdoorsman at heart, he loved trap shooting, golfing, playing horseshoes, and riding his beloved motorcycle. Fred made multiple cross-country trips on his motorcycle, sometimes riding more than 500 miles a day. He was most proud of his children and grandchildren and enjoyed attending sporting events to support and cheer for his grandchildren. Fred is survived by his bride of 56 years, Sherry Jackson; two children, Steve (Rebecca) Jackson and Sheila (Frank) DiMarco; four grandchildren, Emily and Abigail Jackson and Devon and Nicholas DiMarco; and a sister, Carolyn Jackson. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Cayuga Hematology Oncology Associates, 4N at Cayuga Medical Center, Strong Memorial Wilmot Cancer Center 6th Floor, and the Strong Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Unit. Calling hours and a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. The family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Fred's memory to kindly consider donating to , 1100 S. Goodman Street, Rochester, NY 14620. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020