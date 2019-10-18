|
Frieda E. Falletta
Elmira - Age 99 1/2, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Frieda Elizabeth Spalla was born on February 14, 1920, in Youngstown OH a daughter of Philip and Giovanna "Jennie" (Martorana) Spalla. Frieda trained as a nurse prior to and during WWII. She married Carl Joseph Falletta on September 14, 1946. He predeceased her on February 4, 1999. She is also predeceased by son-in-law Brett Cramer. Frieda was the owner of Falletta's Used Goods in Elmira. She is survived by her four devoted children and their spouses: Carole and William Carroll of Grand Island NY, Judith Falletta Cramer of Fairfax VA, Jerome and Sharon Falletta of Groton NY, and Carl Falletta Jr. of Las Vegas NV; her four adoring grandchildren: Elisabeth (Timothy) Probst of Bluffton SC, Julie (Jeffrey) Hy of Tonawanda NY, Alison Cramer of Burke VA, and Brett Cramer of Irvine CA. Frieda is also survived by two great-grandchildren: Jackson and Benjamin Probst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Frieda on Friday, October 25, 2019, 1:30 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1100 W. Church Street, Elmira. Committal prayers and interment will follow at Woodlawn National Cemetery. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019