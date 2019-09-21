|
THANK YOU
From the Family Of
Timothy J. Tagliavento
The family of Timothy J. Tagliavento would like to thank our family members, friends, and members of the community for the outpouring of support we received during the sudden and tragic loss of Tim. We sincerely appreciate your reaching out to us with calls, messages, and cards, and took comfort in knowing how many of you were there for us during this difficult time. Your support of the family fund was tremendous and we can't thank you enough for the help this will provide to Maureen and the boys in the months ahead. We cherish you all. A special thank you to Nicole and Scottie Rich; Maureen's colleagues at the William George Agency for Children's Services and the George Junior Republic School; Nick and Sue Bellisario and Tim's colleagues at Bellisario Excavating and Drainage; Dave Hatfield of Hatfield Catering and Darrell Rhoads; Brittany & Steve Crispell; Terri Ferrara at Stella's Barn; Lucy Ferrara; Relyea Towing & Rapid Recovery; Tioga Gear Rippers L.E.R.C.; Candor Emergency Services; and our family and friends at Maguire Chevrolet. Thank you to those of you who stopped over with food and spent time with the boys, for the beautiful flower arrangements and keepsakes, and Joe and Gary at Perkins Funeral Home and Steve Lawrence for the service. Life can change in an instant. Knowing that others are there for you helps to ease the pain and burden. Please know how much we appreciate each and every one of you for your thoughtfulness.
With our sincere thanks,
Maureen, Aiden & Garrett
Jack & Sheila Tagliavento
Josh & Cayla Tagliavento
John & Nicole Tagliavento
Troy Tagliavento & Mickey Rathbone
Gary & Colleen Brink
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 21, 2019