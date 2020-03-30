Resources
Gary Allen Curtis, 58, of Pinckney Road House passed away from pneumonia on March 26, 2020 at Cayuga Medical Center. Born in Ithaca, NY on April 17, 1961 to Robert Y. and Doris (McGraw) Curtis, both deceased.

Gary blossomed at Broome Day Program, made many friends there and he enjoyed helping out wherever needed. Gary liked to bowl in his youth and picked it up again about 14 years ago. He was a huge NASCAR fan (Dale Jr. 88) and got his sister hooked while living with her for 18 months following their Mom's death. Gary also liked trains, country music, WWE, McDonald's, and singing around the campfires at the McGraw family reunions. He is probably up there now directing those family members who have gone before him in a rousing rendition of McNamara's band.

Gary is survived by a sister, Susan Mikula; niece Kelly West, nephew Scott "Pal" Mikula, great-nephew Ty McKoy; aunts Marilyn Baldwin, Martha McGraw, Beverly McGraw, and several cousins. He is also survived by his housemates Frank Graves and Chris Nash; and numerous caregivers.

Some people come into our lives and quickly leave. Others stay, leaving footprints on our hearts forever.

RIP "Freddy Barney."

Herson Wagner Funeral Home assisted the family and online condolences may be made at www.hersonwagnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
