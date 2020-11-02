1/2
Gary E. Simmons
Gary E. Simmons

Dryden - Gary E. Simmons, age 78, of Dryden passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at home, surrounded by family.

Gary was born on January 23, 1942 in Gouvernour, NY to Harold and Rosetta Simmons. Gary graduated from Gouvernour Junior-Senior High School, class of 1960. After graduation Gary continued his education studying at Broome Community College and SUNY Canton. Gary was employed by New York State Electric and Gas for 38 years retiring as the Supervisor of Technical Operations in Ithaca.

Gary was a devoted father and grandfather and his greatest pride was his family. Gary is survived by his five children; Kelly (Bob) Tiddick, Jeff (Jolene) Simmons, Randy (Jo Ann) Simmons, Tracey (Fred) Bachner, and Gary (Ashley Huey) Simmons. Gary is also survived by ten grandchildren; Dillon, Dustin, and Maddison (Joe Murcko) Tiddick, Brandon Simmons, Lillian, Frederick, Claudia, and Joseph Bachner, and Isabelle and Pheona Simmons. Gary is survived by his sister Brenda (Don) Streeter. Gary is also survived by his loving cat, Kitty. Gary was predeceased by his parents and his sister Joanne Bush.

Gary was an avid golfer, an accomplished bowler (but not as accomplished as he believed), a lifelong angler, and a storyteller (which given his success fishing was not a coincidence). Gary was a devoted fan of the New York Yankees, New York Giants, auto racing, and the Dryden Hotel. Throughout his life Gary was a devoted fan at any sporting event that his children or grandchildren participated in.

In keeping with Gary's wishes there will be no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital in remembrance of Gary.

The family is being assisted by, and arrangements are entrusted to, Perkins Funeral Home.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 2, 2020
Gary will be sadly missed by all. Many memories golfing to playing Cards to the weeee hours in the morning. I am truly sorry for your loss.
Jeff cap

Jeff Capalongo
Friend
