|
|
Gary E. Sullivan
Candor, NY - Gary E. Sullivan, 67, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Gary was predeceased by his parents, Norman and Joyce Sullivan. He is survived by his wife 49 years, Dixie Sullivan; three daughters and sons-in-law, Shannon and Kim Baker, Heather Sullivan and Zebb Quick, Jessica and James Jackson; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Elizabeth Sullivan; sister, Maureen Stangle; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Gary was a machinist for Emerson Power Transmission, Ithaca, NY. He loved hunting with his father, watching the news on TV, listening to the radio and was an avid N.Y. Giants Fan. He have a great love for grandkids and wife. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main St., Candor, NY with the Rev. Phil Jordan, officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 11:00 to 11:45 a.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to Gary's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019