Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Gary Perlmutter
Gary Jay Perlmutter


1960 - 2019
Gary Jay Perlmutter Obituary
Gary Jay Perlmutter

Ithaca - Gary Jay Perlmutter of Ithaca passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the age of 59. Gary was born in Suffern, NY on September 10, 1960, and grew up in Ithaca since the age of 7. He graduated Ithaca High School in 1978 and worked at PMI in various capacities for nearly two decades at the time of his passing. Gary enjoyed following the auto racing circuit, loved watching sports and enjoying time with friends and family. He will be sorely missed.

Gary is survived by his mother, Annette Perlmutter; one son, Wayne Voorhees (Miranda Fernon); one daughter, Amelia Morais; two sisters, Shelley Perlmutter (Stu Widom) and Debbie Perlmutter; eight grandchildren and extended family.

He was predeceased by his daughter Christina Knowlton on September 1, 2019, and his father, Edward Perlmutter.

Services will be held privately for family members. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the SPCA of Tompkins County. Condolences can be provided online at www.bangsfuneral home.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 16, 2019
