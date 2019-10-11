|
Gary L. Griffin
Elmira - Gary L. Griffin, age 65, of Elmira, NY passed away on September 26, 2019 after a brief stay at St. Joseph's Hospital in Elmira.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, Leland W. Griffin, Sr. and Betty A. Griffin. Gary is survived by his fiancé, Jessica Hathaway, daughter Amber Hinson (Michael), grandsons Hunter and Skye Hinson. He is also survived by four brothers and sisters-in-law Leland W. Griffin, Jr. (Barbara), Robert E. Griffin (Bonnie), Melvin J. Griffin (Sandy), and David R. Griffin (Lynn), Aunt and Uncle Marilyn and Roger Hagin, several nieces and nephews, cousins, and numerous friends. He will be missed by all.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Enfield Valley Grange, 178 Enfield Main Road, on Saturday, November 2 at 2:00 p.m. Pastor John Sotero will officiate. Interment will take place in a private family ceremony.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019