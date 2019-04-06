|
|
Gary W. Buono
Genoa - Gary W. Buono, of Genoa, NY, passed away in Auburn on Tuesday, March 19th, 2019 at age 65 after almost a year bravely facing cancer. Gary, the son of David and Eleanor Buono, was born on February 15th, 1954 in Elmira. He graduated from SUNY Stony Brook, and retired from a long career with the US Postal Service. Gary was a lifelong music lover and musician, loyal NY sports fan, and animal and nature lover. He loved going for long bike rides and wandering drives. He was a dedicated father, and his exceptional wit, insight, and gentle heart will never be forgotten He is survived by his son, Skylar Buono, and siblings David (Terri) Buono and Roxanne (William) Cullen. A memorial service will be held at Fort Hill Cemetery on April 19th at 11am. Arrangements with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. Those who wish to help in the fight against cancer may donate to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019