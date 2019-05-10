Gayle Gray



- - It is with tremendous sadness that I, Gayle Gray (born July 3, 1948) announce my departure from this earth after a lengthy illness on May 3rd, 2019 at the age of 70 years old.



I will always hold within my heart and care, my precious son, Damon Furberg, my beloved daughter-in-law, Jacki Remus, my adorable grandchildren Grace and Max, and my dear daughter Colein Whicher, as well as my devoted partner James Gustafson.



I'm traveling on with many happy memories of loving family and treasured friends. The immense love and deep fulfillment inherent in these relationships have carried me through many trials and tribulations of life.



As far as I am able, I will watch over you all, but first, I go to the garden of peace and rest. I will be welcomed there by my deeply missed father and mother, Harry and Viola Gray and my beloved brother Rodney Gray, as well as my treasured surrogate brother, Howard Lipkin. Oh what sorrow it is to leave, but oh the joy in returning home. I'll miss you so but I know that I will see you again someday.



Memorial services will be held at First Unitarian Society of Ithaca, 306 North Aurora Street, Ithaca, NY 14850 on Saturday, June 29th at 2 pm.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospicare and Cancer Resource Center. Published in Ithaca Journal on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary