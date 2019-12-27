|
|
Gayle Lillian Gulyas
Ithaca - Gayle Lillian Gulyas, 76, of Ithaca, NY passed away 12/24/2019 at Cayuga Medical Center. Gayle owned Gayle's Uptown Salon until her retirement in 2015. She was predeceased by her ex husband Dick Batterson, her step daughters Joan Batterson and Daphne Forsythe, and her mother and father Ralph and Winiferd. She is survived by her loving husband Steven Gary Gulyas, her daughter Shireen Batterson, step daughter, Susan "Seb" Batterson, sisters Janine Putnam, Nora Statler, and her brother Gary Smith as well as several nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service in September to be announced at a future date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a local animal shelter in her name.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019