Gene A. Savon
Gene A. Savon,

Etna - Gene A. Savon, age 72, of Etna, NY passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Cayuga Medical Center.

Born March 9, 1948, in Barton, NY he was the son of Dorothy Mae Barnes and the late Carl William Savon. He was a loving and caring, husband, father, and grandfather who cherished the time that he spent with his family. He loved animals of all types, especially dogs.

Gene was a union carpenter and millwright, working for the Local 603 in Ithaca for many years. He was the president of the Local 603 and the President of the Carpenters' District Council in Geneva, NY. In addition, Gene was a Police Officer in Florida for a time and he was a Licensed Minister for the Elmira Christian Center where he knew the bible from front to back.

Gene was a master storyteller, and he had many stories to share that were never short of wisdom. Through his stories, he taught so many of us lessons without our knowledge and those lessons will carry on through our lives. He was a man of many talents from scuba diving, camping, woodworking, hunting and fishing. He loved fishing, especially in Pulaski, NY with record breaking coho and for giant tarpon in the salty waters of Florida. He coached little league football in Dryden for many years, enjoyed watching his children play various sports, and chauffeuring their teams to every game. But his greatest hobby was helping family and friends with their various construction projects.

Gene is survived by his wife, Connie Shaw Savon at home; daughter, Jeanie Savon of Clearwater, FL; son, Delian Wood of Utica, NY; twin sons, Jeremy Wood of Columbus, GA and Jason (Valerie) Wood of Bethlehem, GA; daughter, Ashley (Jesse) Allington of Preble, NY; twin brothers, Sam (Connie) Savon and Mike Savon; sister, Kathy (Dave) Crooks; sister in law, Patti (Tim) Anderson; grandchildren, Lisamarie (Ryan) Zanni, Kylah, Morgan, Ava, Alana, twins, Gracie and Maddie and Xander; great-grandchildren, Tatiana, Gracie, Chloe, Maverick and Cali; nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members; Chuck Haskins, Jen Wood, and Patrick Toomey.

A time of visitation will be held on September 25th from 2-3 PM with a service to follow at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden.

www.perkinsfh.com




Published in Ithaca Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
