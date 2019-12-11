|
Geoffrey Michael Beeley
Geoffrey Michael Beeley, 26. Taken from us too soon, but what a fun life he lived. Born on September 3, 1993 and suddenly passing on December 6, 2019.
Geoffrey was the light of the party, the person you could count on to put a smile on your face and fix your darkest days. When Geoff entered the room, you knew. He brought a presence unlike any other with a smile and laugh that was infectious.
Geoffrey was charming and hard-headed, but knew what he wanted. This is who he was and it's how we came to love and respect him. Geoff's loved ones, family and friends alike, knew if push came to shove, Geoff would be there to help you no matter what.
Geoffrey was an outdoors guy, an avid hunter and fisherman. Some of his best times were spent fishing with his kids or 'hunting with the boys'. He was always ready for a new adventure, you just had to ask and his bags were packed.
Geoffrey desired to be happy and successful. He befriended every person he met and touched so many lives along his path. Geoffrey will forever be in our hearts and on our minds. Through this his spirit will live on forever.
Geoffrey was predeceased by his grandfather, Harvey J. Beeley, Jr.
Geoffrey is survived by his mother, Julie Beeley and step-father, Bruce Eastman, Jr.; amazing children, Parker Owen William Grunder and Olivia Grace Beeley; siblings, Corey Beeley and wife, Ami; Casey Beeley and wife, Megan; Belinda Hulbert; Bruce Eastman, III; Melody Eastman; several nephews and nieces; Connor, Brody and Chandler Beeley; Damion and Chassity Hulbert; Emily and Brandon Eastman; grandparents, Stanley and Evelyn Walter; many aunts, uncles and cousins near and far; and his 'boys', Hunter Irvin; Kyle Nye Smith; Cole Nye Smith; Travis Wylie; Caleb Holley.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 18, 2020 from 11 AM-4 PM at Uncle Joe's Sport Bar at 302 W. Green St. Ithaca, NY.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 14, 2019