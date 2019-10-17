|
George (Ignatz) Birnbaum
George (Ignatz) Birnbaum, 88, passed away September 12, 2019 in Vienna, Austria, while travelling with family.
Born in Krakow, Poland on July 14, 1931 to Heinrich and Helena (Schönberg) Birnbaum, George was an only child. A Polish Jew, he survived the Nazis in WWII, settling with his family in Vienna. As a young man, George emigrated to New York City in 1952 to study chemistry at Columbia University. After earning his PhD in Organic Chemistry, he moved to Ottawa where he enjoyed a long career at the National Research Council of Canada as a crystallographer, using X-rays to determine three-dimensional structures of crystallized chemical compounds. He published numerous scientific papers, and was proud and honored to have experiments included on Space Shuttle missions as well as solving the crystal structure for the anti-viral AIDS drug AZT.
George married Karin (Bjåmer) Birnbaum in 1967, and together they settled in Ottawa, Ontario where they welcomed their daughter, Ellen, and son Eric. After divorcing in 1991, George later married long-time friend and colleague, Celia Chen. Together they relocated from Ottawa to Gaithersburg, Maryland.
George was a lover of classical music, avid skier, proud scientist and crystallographer, and lecturer. Noted curmudgeon, George wasn't happy unless he had something to complain about.
George was predeceased by his parents and his second wife, Celia. George is survived by his children, Ellen Birnbaum and Eric (Corrina) Birnbaum, his grandchildren, Rowan and Adina, and his stepchildren, Tien-Yee Chiu (Michael Magan) and Tien-Seng (Tara) Chiu. He will be deeply missed by his cousin Mary Salton and her extended family. Memorial to be held in Ithaca NY at the Country Club of Ithaca, 189 Pleasant Grove Rd, Ithaca, NY at 11:00am, followed by a reception. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to a Jewish .
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019