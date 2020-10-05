George H. Apgar
( October 26, 1941 - October 02, 2020 )
George H. Apgar of Ithaca, NY, died Friday, October 02, 2020 after a long, courageous battle to get well and come home. George never gave up. He was born in Ithaca, son of the late Edwin and Alice Burkless Apgar. He graduated from Ithaca High School in 1959 and enlisted in the United States Army, serving from 1959 to 1961. Following his discharge from the service George worked at Pete's Grocery Store from 1961-1963.
In 1963 George began his career at the Ithaca Fire Department that would last 30 years until his retirement in 1993. During his IFD career he served as Secretary (1966), President (1967-1968), and Trustee (1969) of the Ithaca Paid Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 737. George was a Fire Fighter/Driver/Pump Operator on Engine 6 for most of his career. In 1990 he became a NYS Certified EMT. He was a member of the Sprague Steamer and Hose Company No. 6 and a member of the Ithaca Veteran Volunteer Fireman's Association.
George was an avid military history buff. He enjoyed attending military shows, reading about military history and enjoyed helping out at Holly's Surplus Store in Ithaca. He also enjoyed fishing and genealogy.
George is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia Dougherty Apgar; his daughters, Nancy Apgar of Ithaca and Barbara (Tom) Drake of NC and his son, George (Nicole Dewey) Apgar II of Trumansburg. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kevin (Skye) Mitchell II of Lansing, Mia Diluzio and Lucas Apgar of Trumansburg; his great grandchildren, Kevin, Amelia, and soon to be born grandson that George was aware of, Kyler Mitchell of Lansing; his sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Julius Rutty of Ithaca and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, George was also predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Bernard and Helen Apgar, brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Helen Apgar and his brother, Edwin Apgar, Jr.
Public graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2 pm at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. All attendees are reminded that they'll be required to wear a mask at all times and be socially distant. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations in George's memory may be made to the Sharp Scholarship, c/o Ithaca Professional Fire Fighters Assoc., 310 W. Green St., Ithaca, NY 14850. The scholarship is used to assist the children of Ithaca Firefighters with their education needs.
