George Jackson Knorr
Ithaca - George Jackson Knorr, 94, of Ithaca, New York died August 5, 2019 at the Groton Community Health Care facility after a brief illness.
Born December 27, 1924 in Berwick, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Ernest H. and Harriet Hill Knorr. Following high school graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy during World War II. After the war George attended Penn State University graduating in 1951 with a degree in Agriculture and Biological Chemistry from the School of Agriculture. He continued to serve his country as a member of the U.S. Naval Reserve for over 30 years.
George worked for GLF (later Agway) in Buffalo, New York as a biochemist and laboratory manager. Agway transferred him to their Tompkins County laboratory in 1974 where he worked until he retired in 1991. He was a member of the American Legion in Trumansburg as well as a member of the Eastern Star in Trumansburg. He was an active and devoted member of numerous Masonic organizations, serving as Grand Commander of Commandry for New York State in 2004-2005 and a member of the local Masonic Lodges in Ithaca and Trumansburg, as well as a lifetime member in Berwick, PA. George was a longtime member of First Congregational Church UCC in Cayuga Heights, NY.
He is survived by his three children, David (Betsy) B. Knorr of Clifton Park, New York, Ernest (Rosemary) W. Knorr of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, and Susan R. Knorr of Greensboro, North Carolina, four grandchildren: Jeffrey, Daniel, Kathleen, and Allison, and a brother Robert E. Knorr of Elysburg, Pennsylvania. He was predeceased by his wife, Catherine Williams Knorr, and a brother William Knorr.
A private interment will be held in Berwick, Pennsylvania at a later date..
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 17, 2019