George John Christofferson Jr.
George John Christofferson, Jr.

George John Christofferson, Jr. 85, of Spring St. Ext., Groton passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home.

He was born on February 5, 1935 in West Groton, a son of the late George J. Sr. and Ellen Griffis Christofferson.

John grew up on the family farm on Cobb Street, Groton and later served with the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960. In his early years he was an avid motorcyclist and competed in scrambles and hillclimbs. He rode a triumph Bonneville and won hundreds of trophies because of his expertise.

John was a lifelong bachelor and lived with his parents until their deaths. He attended the Peruville New Testament Church and the West Groton Bible Church.

In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by a sister Ellen Sears and a brother David Christofferson.

He is survived by a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Christofferson, a brother in law Raymond Sears, several nieces and the Twigg family with whom he shared their home for the past 11 years.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Willow Glen Cemetery in Dryden. There are no calling hours.

Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 Williams St., Groton has care of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.zirbelfuneralhome.com.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zirbel Funeral Home
115 Williams Street
Groton, NY 13073
(607) 898-3867
