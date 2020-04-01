|
George L. Sutfin, 72, embarked on a new journey to the afterlife on March 30, 2020. George was born in Ithaca NY and was a lifelong resident in Tompkins County. He later became a Sergeant during the Vietnam War, and this passion later led him to become a Cornell Police officer where he served for over 39 years.
In 1993, he married the love of his life Sandra Baker Sutfin. They both met while working at Cornell University.
George had two passions, family and serving others. He was proud to serve our country that gave him the title of a War Veteran. Upon his return, he received his degree in Criminal Justice and then later became a police officer. Throughout the years he continued to the serve the community by coaching little league baseball, giving speeches at Ithaca High School of "A Soldier's Story", and was the former president of Cops kids and Toys. Upon retirement, George was a coach for Special Olympics bowling, while continuing to actively participate and dedicate his hard work and time into serving the community through Cops Kids and Toys.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Sandra; his children Amy Harris and Jeff Goodwin; Tammy and Steve Searles; and Eric and Gabriella Phelps. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Jessica Jean Mault; Michael Harris; Samantha and Gordon Gray; and MiMi and Kyle Sincock. Lastly his partners in crime, grandsons: Luca and Miles Phelps; and great grandsons: Mikey and Logan Mault.
George is survived by his four brothers David, Henry, Gene, and Don; his father in law Thomas Dannan; as well as his brothers in law enforcement.
Given the recent global concern, no funeral service will be scheduled at this time. The family has opted for a Celebration of Life ceremony that will be scheduled at a later date.
George had a child like spirit and loved to joke and laugh. All donations in George's name can be made to the Cops, Kids, and Toys Inc. 836 Hanshaw Road Ithaca, NY 14850. Online condolences can be left at www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020