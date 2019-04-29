|
|
George W. "Bill" McKay Jr.
Venice - George W. "Bill" McKay Jr., 88, of Venice, NY died Thursday April 25, 2019 at Beechtree Center, Ithaca. He was born June 30, 1930 in Auburn, NY; the son of the late George & Elsie (Peacock) McKay, Sr. He was a graduate of Genoa H.S. and enlisted in the Air Force in 1948; serving during the Korean War and separating in 1952 as a Staff Sergeant. Early in his career, he worked several local agricultural positions. However, he was a skilled auto mechanic and performed auto, truck, and tractor maintenance for various local employers. He had owned his own service station, Bill's Repair Shop, in Genoa. He enjoyed competitive bowling, was a square dancer, and was quite the baseball fan. He was a former member of the American Legion Post #710 in Moravia and Post #800 in Groton. He was an avid supporter of the Long Hill Fire Dept. and the Venice Pavilion Association. Bill is survived by his six children; George, David, Steven, Kristi, Ted, and Tricia, 12 grandchildren; and five great grandchildren, whom he shared with his former wife, Patricia (Avery) Paulson. He was predeceased by his wife Imogene (Ginger) in 2015. At Bill's personal request there will be no services. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to Long Hill Fire Dept., 3513 Long Hill Rd, Scipio Center, NY 13147
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 29, 2019