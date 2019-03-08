Services
Shakelton Funeral Home
48 South St
Auburn, NY 13021
(315) 364-8061
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Aurora Volunteer Fire House
Aurora, NY
View Map
George W, Yann III

Ithaca - George W, Yann III, 73, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, NY. He was born on October 13, 1945, in Ithaca, NY and was the son of the late George W. Yann Jr and Elizabeth Peters Yann. He was married to Nancy (Mapstone) Yann who predeceased him in death. George worked for the U.S. Post Office and was a member of the Aurora Volunteer Fire Department for 45 years. George is survived by two sons Christian and Jeremy (Emily) Yann, Grandson Caleb Davis, and brothers Peter Yann of Boons Mill VA, Michel Yann of Fort Wayne, IN, Stephen Yann of Larwill, IN, David Yann of Lexington, GA, and Christopher Yann of Bixby, OK. A celebration of life will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, from 2 PM until dusk at the Aurora Volunteer Fire House, Aurora, NY. In addition to his parents and wife George was predeceased by 2 sisters. Memorial may be made to the Aurora Fire Department, P.O. Box 71, Aurora, NY 13026 or to the family at P.O. Box 355, Aurora, NY 13026. Shakelton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
