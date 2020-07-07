George Willkens



Moravia - George I. Willkens, 91, of Moravia passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 surrounded by family.



Born in Buffalo, NY to Irvin and Sibyl Willkens on February 27, 1929, he was raised on the family farm along with his brother Daniel. After graduating from Williamsville School he attended Cornell University.



George was a member of the Army National Guard, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He was a past president of the Powers Library and Finger Lakes Library System, and taught First Aid for the Red Cross. While president of the Powers Library he was instrumental in introducing computers to the library and the people of Moravia. He taught a class on the latest technology...the "World Wide Web".



George worked for GLF in Buffalo until 1974 when he moved his family to Tollgate Hill Road in Locke to work for Agway Technical Center in Ithaca. When Agway was taken over by the Cornell University Nutritional and Environmental Analytical Service Laboratory he continued working as a Chemist and lab manager until his retirement.



George is survived by his wife Shirley, and his children, Craig (Maria) Willkens, Kendra (Doug) Hart, Christopher (Laura) Willkens, Cameron (Marilyn) Willkens and Kimberly (Charles) Richards. Eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren He is also survived by his brother, Daniel.



George was predeceased by a son Kurt Willkens in 2009.



A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.



Donations in George's memory may be made to Finger Lakes Library System









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store