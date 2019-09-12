|
Georgia Doney Wallding
Spencer - Georgia Doney Wallding passed away at her home on Sept. 10, 2019. Georgia was raised in Waverly, NY and then lived on West Hill, Spencer, NY for 76 years.
She helped make the family farm successful with her husband, William Wallding and their two children. She worked for Cornell for 22 years, volunteered for Hospice,Meals on Wheels, local Senior Citizen clubs and the Spencer Federated Church.
Georgia is survived by her son, Richard Wallding; daughter, Donna Shreve; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery grave site, Spencer,NY, Friday, Sept. 13th at 11:00 AM.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 12, 2019