|
|
Georgianne Carney-Komiak
Ithaca - Georgianne Carney-Komiak, 65, died June 20, 2019, at the Nina K. Miller Hospicare Center in Ithaca, NY, following a two-year battle with brain cancer. She was born December 10, 1953 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Robert Carney and Roberta Wozniak.
Georgianne graduated from Lourdes H.S. in Chicago and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Design from SUNY Cortland in 1976.
She made her home in Ithaca, NY and began a life adventure that would lead her into a diverse world of creative personal interests and entrepreneurship.
Georgianne's love of dogs, specifically Irish Setters, led her to the establishment of her own kennel, "Dancin Setters" and a life-long involvement in the dog world. She was recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC) as a Breeder of Merit with many of her setters becoming national champions. She was a member of the AKC, the United Kennel Club (UKC), and the Western Irish Setter Club of America for which she served as hospitality chair for many years.
Georgianne, also endearingly known by her nicknames, "Gigi" and "George," was a free spirit who was passionate about everything she undertook including performing and teaching belly dancing, home restoration, sewing, gardening, and embracing her spiritual side which led her to the study of Buddhism in recent years.
Survivors include her son, Zachary Komiak and his father, James Komiak; her cousin, Diana Marek of Riverside, IL; an aunt, Pamela (Dan) of Quincy, IL; and cousins John (Lori) Sherman of Fenton, MO; Gregory Sherman of Quincy, IL; and Danny (Liz) Sherman of St. Peters, MO. She is also survived by her close friends Cindy Preuss of Union Springs, NY; Theresa Kimbrough of McLean, NY and Susan Tosto of King Ferry, NY.
Visitation was held on Saturday, June 29th at Bartolomeo & Perotto Funeral Home in Rochester, NY. She was laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, Quincy, IL.
Donations in her name can be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA in Auburn NY, 41 York St, Auburn NY 13021 ([email protected] com) or to your local ASPCA.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 8, 2019