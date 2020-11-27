Gerald Dale Van Etten Sr.



Gerald Dale Van Etten Sr., Jerry, to all his friends, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Cayuga Medical Center after a long and brave battle with Alzheimer's Disease.



Born on February 7, 1945 to Clifford and Nora Van Etten. Jerry was a master machinist spending 43 years in many capacities at Morse Chain and Emerson Power Transmission while achieving membership in The Emerson Power Transmission Twenty-Five Year Club before retiring in 2007.



Jerry made his home in Newfield and built his own garage spending many happy hours fixing anything he could get his hands on, usually with a few parts leftover, and always ready to help change a flat or check your engine. He loved to fish and power around on Little Lake in his 14-foot Grumman boat, or riding his motorcycle with his friends, going on Poker Runs and trips up to Lake George. Jerry was also proud of his 300-game ring he received in bowling and was a long-time member of the Newfield Rod and Gun.



Jerry loved his family most of all. He married Joyce Donlon and shared 32 years together until her death in 1996. Jerry met Karen McGuire at the wedding of Bill Hoose and her sister, Brenda where Karen caught the bouquet and Jerry caught the garter and they were blessed with the next 24 years together, marrying on April 11, 1998. Jerry adopted Karen's 8-year-old son, Weston McGuire in 1999 as well as bringing into the world Scott McGuire Van Etten, born on his mom's birthday, July 6, 1999



Jerry leaves behind his wife Karen, son's Weston (Mackenzie) Cortland, N.Y. Scott at home, Jerry Van Etten Jr. (Tammy) Luray Va., James Van Etten(Renie)Fuquay-Varina N.C. and Holly Malloy(Cory) Raleigh, N.C., Sisters Jan(Ray) Hamilton, Steeles Tavern, Va., and Karen(Tom) Chrisfield, Spencer, N.Y. Grandchildren, Amanda, Jason, Brian, Sierra, Hunter Eian and Taylor, many great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and special cousins the Rose family and the Donlon Clan.



Preceded in death were Jerry's parents, Clifford and Nora VanEtten, sister Jassamine (Bob), brother's Clayton (Sheila), Charlie (Naomi) and Wayne (Peggy) Cranmer.



Graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Main Street, Newfield New York at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday December 1, 2020 with Pastor Mike Kelly presiding. Masks and Covid-19 precaustions must be maintained.



Donations maybe sent to the Alzheimer's Chapter of Central New York 441 W. Kirkpatrick St. Syracuse, Ny 13204 or the Food Net Meals on Wheels, 2422 Triphammer Road, Ithaca New York.



Bangs Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.









