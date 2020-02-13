|
Gerald Emmitt Crance
Ithaca - Gerald E. Crance passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida. He was born in Owego, NY, son of the late Perry and Merriam Newell Crance.
Gerry began his career by serving his country in the U. S. Air Force. He retired as a supervisor of the Physical Plant at Ithaca College, dedicating his time to the college for 28 years. Before moving to Ithaca, Gerry raised his family in West Danby. Over the years, Gerry served the community as fire chief for a total of 12 years. He was proud that he had helped build an addition onto the fire station, as well as bring in a new fire truck from Michigan with another member. He was a hardworking man and was looked up to for his knowledge and skills by many. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the Mets, while pointing out the inadequacies of the Yankees. He was an avid and competitive golfer.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, Gerry was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Janet Seely Crance, daughter, Bambi Crance and brother, Jack Crance. He is survived by daughters Cindy (Neil) Stoneman, Deanna Crance, six grandchildren, Tera (Dave), Kalie, Tyler (Heather), Jenna, Carly (Phil), Trevor, 3 great-grandchildren, Windsor, Maverick, Maisie, his sister Lorraine (Robert) Canfield, several nieces and nephews and special family member, Joan Hatala of California. He is also survived by the many foster children that he and Janet helped to raise over the years. Gerry and Janet spent many winters in Florida enjoying the "snowbird" life.
We would like to give special thanks to the people who cared for dad. They watched over him, watched the house, brought him dinner, took him to his appointments, and were always there for him. Thank you. We will miss him but are at peace knowing he and mom are once again gliding across the dance floor to "Wonderful Tonight".
Arrangements for a graveside service to be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Newfield will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerry's memory may be made to the West Danby Fire Department, 47 Sylvan Lane, Spencer, NY 14883.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020