Gerald G. Tucker



Ithaca - Gerald G. Tucker, 79, passed away unexpectedly in his home in Ithaca, NY on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was a beloved father, brother, uncle, and grandfather. His charm, wit, and fun-loving nature will be dearly missed by family and friends. Jerry was known for his big heart, generous spirit, humor, and devotion to his community. He was active for several years with the Ithaca Youth Bureau and the Small Fry football program, and took great joy in youth mentorship. He was also a member of the Eagle's Club and participated in Kiwanis Club of Ithaca. Jerry was very proud of his lifelong career with the Ithaca Police Department, having retired as a Sergeant in 1989. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Ethel; brother Thomas; and sister Henrietta Paetow. He is survived by his son Gerald Arthur Tucker and his wife Kristen; daughters, Terri Tucker Harrington and Melinda Tucker; his love of 16 years, Yolanda Elmo and her extended family; former wife and friend Deann Tucker; Melinda's mother, Jayne LeGro; step-son Seth Livesay, his wife Brenda, and family; grandchildren Brandon Augustine, Katie, Kyle, and Emily Redner, Chad and Rene Harrington; and nieces Cynthia Paetow and Kimberly Cozdeba. Calling hours will take place Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Bangs Funeral Home, 209 W Green St, Ithaca. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, 184 Pleasant Grove Rd, Ithaca. Flowers can be sent to Bangs Funeral Home; donations can be made to Bangs Ambulance, 205 W Green St, Ithaca, for their dedicated service to the community. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. A complete obituary will follow. Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 2, 2019