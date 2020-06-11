Gerald H. Springer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald H. Springer

Trumansburg - Gerald H. Springer, 83, Trumansburg, NY. Born Oct. 25, 1936, in Buffalo, NY, and died June 9, 2020, at Hospice, Ithaca, NY. He married Antoinette Cooper Bacon (Springer) on June 29, 1955. He has three sons, Tari,(Dawn) Rick of Trumansburg and Brian of Missouri. He has two grandsons, Adam,(Kristi) in Buffalo and Andrew, of Trumansburg, one granddaughter Katelyn,(Justin) in Ithaca, daughter-in-law Elisa, of Trumansburg, a great-grandson Connor, and soon great-granddaughter, in Buffalo. He has one surviving brother and one sister, several nieces and nephews, and an extended foster family. He loved spending time hunting, fishing, camping, and just spending time with family and friends. He was a kind, loving man that will greatly be missed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ithaca Cremation Service
110 S Geneva St
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 274-7544
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 11, 2020
Boots,Tari, Rick, and Brian; very sorry to learn if Gerry's passing. A good man gone way too soon.
He's been a good friend over the years.
George (Trudi) Richardson
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved