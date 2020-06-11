Gerald H. Springer



Trumansburg - Gerald H. Springer, 83, Trumansburg, NY. Born Oct. 25, 1936, in Buffalo, NY, and died June 9, 2020, at Hospice, Ithaca, NY. He married Antoinette Cooper Bacon (Springer) on June 29, 1955. He has three sons, Tari,(Dawn) Rick of Trumansburg and Brian of Missouri. He has two grandsons, Adam,(Kristi) in Buffalo and Andrew, of Trumansburg, one granddaughter Katelyn,(Justin) in Ithaca, daughter-in-law Elisa, of Trumansburg, a great-grandson Connor, and soon great-granddaughter, in Buffalo. He has one surviving brother and one sister, several nieces and nephews, and an extended foster family. He loved spending time hunting, fishing, camping, and just spending time with family and friends. He was a kind, loving man that will greatly be missed.









