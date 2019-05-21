Services
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
(607) 387-8151
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Ithaca - After and long and noble battle with a body that couldn't keep pace with an amazing spirit, Jerry Ricardo, age 76, made his holy transition to his Lord, from his home at 106 Dickman Circle on Friday, May 17, 2019. Jerry was born in Ithaca on April 27, 1943, a son of the late Peter J. and Genevieve (Hunt) Ricardo. He was a graduate of Ithaca High School, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps for 6 years. Jerry worked in the Ithaca area for many years, and after 24 years of employment, retired in 2015 from Lansing Instrument Corp. He enjoyed fishing, camping, carpentry and electronics and took great pride and joy in his home. Jerry had been a friend of Bill W. for nearly 28 years, and he showed his gratitude by doing volunteer and service work as long as his health allowed. He is survived by his wife, Susan B. Ricardo, whom he happily married on May 20, 2006, after they had been together for 7 years; his siblings, Rita R. (Scott) Rodgers of Dayton, OH, and Peter J. (Laura) Ricardo of Fayetteville, NY; his granddaughter, Aurora Ricardo of Ithaca; several nieces and nephews; his brothers in law, Jim (Tami) Bovard of Interlaken, and Geoff Brown of Cortland.The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00pm on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street in Trumansburg. A Memorial Service will then follow at the funeral home at 6:00pm. Jerry asked that any donation in his memory, be directed to Hospicare of Tompkins County, 172 E. King Road, Ithaca, NY 14580.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 21, 2019
