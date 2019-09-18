|
|
Gerald K. Power
Virgil - Jerry Power of Virgil, NY, died unexpectedly but peacefully at home on September 15, 2019 at the age of 73.
Born August 9, 1946 to Kenneth Power and Doris (Barden) Power, Jerry was a 1964 graduate of Virgil Central School and a proud 1968 graduate of Cornell University. Jerry was a lifetime dairy farmer who built the Power Farms in Virgil, NY into one of the top producing dairy herds in Cortland County and New York State before his retirement from farming in 2007.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Judi, four children, two step-children and their families - Jennifer (Power) and Ryan Doubet, Michael and Beth Power, Leslie (Power) and Jeremy Michaud, Dianna (Power) and Royal Stanton, Wendy Stuter, and Noel Warner, including ten grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Jerry served as a Member of the Board of Education for the Cortland Enlarged City School District from 1976-1986. Jerry was also active with the Virgil Volunteer Fire Department where he sat on the board of commissioners. After retirement Jerry became a self taught woodworker creating masterpieces from bowls and butcher blocks to jewelry boxes, dresser cabinets and an oxen yoke for his grandsons' cattle. Nothing meant more to Jerry than his children, grandchildren, and great grandchild; supporting their successes and challenges everyday. One of his favorite places to be found was sitting on the sidelines of a sports game watching his children and later his grandchildren compete.
Calling hours will be held from 10-11:30 am on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Perkins Funeral Home, with a private service immediately following and burial at Virgil Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to NYOH foundation for cancer research - donations can be directed to Dr Theodoulou at 449 Route 146, Suite 1, Clifton Park, NY 12065 or https://newyorkoncology.com/treatments-programs/supportive-care/nyoh-community-cancer-foundation/
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 18, 2019