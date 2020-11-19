1/1
Gerald "Pete" Lacey
1925 - 2020
Gerald 'Pete' Lacey

Richford - On a cold, snowy morning, November 17, 2020, Gerald 'Pete' Lacey, 95, a life-long resident of Richford, NY passed away peacefully at his home where he lived his entire life. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jean Lacey; his children, Roger (Janice) Lacey and Geri (Jack) Hammond, grandson Brian Bartlett, granddaughter Heather (Tom) Anschutz, great granddaughter Elaina Anschutz, brothers Donald Lacey and Laurence Lacey, and many nieces and nephews. Pete was predeceased by his parents James and Bessie (Barnes) Lacey; and his siblings Clarence Lacey, Norma Grimes, June Conway, Wilbur Lacey, Dorla Zeh, and Ann Barden.

Gerald was employed by the NYS Dept. of Transportation for 44 years. He loved animals, and especially enjoyed working on his farm with his son Roger. Always one to keep busy, Gerald was known for his willingness to help others in any way he could.

Gerald's family would like to thank Lourdes Hospice for the wonderful care they provided him in his final weeks.

A memorial service celebrating Gerald's life will be held at a later date. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be sent to Lourdes Hospice in loving memory of Gerald Lacey. MacPherson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in his guestbook at macphersonfh.com.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
