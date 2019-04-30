|
|
Gerald R. (Jerry) Warner
King Ferry - Gerald R. (Jerry) Warner, 57, of King Ferry, passed away April 26, 2019 in Auburn. He was born March 14, 1962 in Cortland, a son of the late Lawrence G. (Larry) Warner and Irene J. (Walrad) Warner, who survives him.
A lifelong resident of the Genoa-King Ferry area, he was a graduate of Southern Cayuga Central School and was employed for 33 years with the Buildings and Grounds Department at Cayuga Community College, retiring as a custodial supervisor in 2017.
Jerry was a 35 year, Life Member of the King Ferry Volunteer Fire Department, serving twenty years as Chief of Department and serving presently as Assistant Chief. He also served for many years as an EMT with the Southern Cayuga Instant Aid Ambulance. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and was a founding member of Warner's Deer Camp.
In addition to his mother, Jerry is survived by his siblings: Glenn R. Warner (Chris) of King Ferry, Robin M. Ward (William) of Cato, and Shane E. Warner (Diana) of Genoa; nieces and nephews: Bethany & Matthew Chapman and Tristin & Emma Warner; many aunts, uncles and beloved friends. He had a love of dogs and will be especially missed by Remmi & Tiki.
Private funeral services for family will be held, and firefighter's honors will be accorded at a private graveside service at Ridgeway Cemetery. In lieu of public calling hours, there will be a celebration at Warner's Deer Camp this summer at a time to be announced. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the King Ferry Fire Department. Arrangements are with the Shurtleff Funeral Home, Genoa.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 30, 2019