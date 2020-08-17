1/
Gerard Terry Collins
Gerard Terry Collins

Ithaca - Gerard Terry Collins, of Ithaca, NY, formerly of Oneonta, NY, passed away, unexpectedly, Monday August 10, 2020 at home.

Terry was born and raised in Oneonta, NY. Graduating from Oneonta High School in 1968. He spent 22 years working at Hartwick College before relocating to Ithaca, NY where he worked another 22 years at Cornell University, retiring in 2014.

Terry was a beloved and devoted father and husband, friend and colleague, and will be missed by the many lives he touched.

Terry was predeceased by his parents, Robert J. and Janet F. Collins. He is survived by one sister, Maureen Haviland, his wife of 51 years, Sharon Collins, and his six daughters, Kimberly, Jennifer, Megan, Erin, Wendy, and Stacia, as well as several grandchildren.

There will be no calling hours or services and burial will be private.

Please consider donating to the American Diabetes Association in Terry's memory.

To offer condolences online, visit www.wright-beard.com.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Beard Funeral Home
9 Lincoln Avenue
Cortland, NY 13045
(607) 756-2885
