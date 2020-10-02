Gilbert Nelson
Gilbert Louis Nelson died unexpectedly after achieving his third perfect bowling game Tuesday, September 29th, 2020, at the age of 61. Gil is survived by the love of his life Patricia Hall, his children Michelle (Justin) Williams, Ryan Nelson, Jeffrey (Lauren) Ryan, Robert Hall, Sierra (Corey Thorpe) Hall, his siblings, Caroline Frisbie and George Nelson, his grandchildren Luke and Bailey Ryan, nephews and nieces Thomas (Oyuki) Frisbie, Jessica Frisbie, Amy (Bob Hill) Frisbie as well as several great-nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents George & Doris Nelson, and his uncle Gilbert "Unk" Nelson.
Gil was born on September 14, 1959, in Freeport, New York to George & Doris. He moved to Van Etten at the age of 11. He graduated from Spencer-Van Etten High School in 1977. He played baseball at Corning Community College. Gil was employed at Cargill, and throughout his careers he took pride in all he did.
Gil was an avid bowler, golfer, fisherman, kayaker, and general outdoor enthusiast. He enjoyed auto racing, playing guitar, travel, and woodworking. His favorite place was the Adirondacks.
Above all Gil enjoyed being a dad, loving his family, and spoiling his grandchildren as 'Papaw.' He supported his family through all their life endeavors. He was a great brother and an adventurous son. His life is filled with those he loved in everything he did. He will be remembered for his wit, sarcasm, sense of humor, calming presence, and love to compete.
Calling hours are Monday, October 5, from 5-7 pm at Allen-Manzer in Spencer, New York, followed by a private funeral service. Masks and social distance required. Gil will be laid to rest at Mount Hope Cemetery in Van Etten, at a later date. The family will host a Celebration of Life held at his sister's on Saturday, October 10th at noon.
Contributions in memory of Gil may be made to the American Heart Assoc.
, Community Fire, or a charity of meaning to you and Gil.
They charge by the line and Gil said not to spend too much, so …