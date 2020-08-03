Gilbert (Bud) T. Bailey, Jr.



Spencer, NY - Gilbert (Bud) T. Bailey, Jr., 61, of Spencer, NY passed away at Strong Memorial Hospital on July 31, 2020, from complications that occurred after receiving a heart transplant. His wife of 37 years, Bonnie, was at his side. Bud is survived by his daughter Nicole (Sam Cutrone) Bailey, son Tyler (Laura Kuzma) Bailey, brothers Rick, Ken and Gene Bailey, sisters Donna Heath and Diana Merrill, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. He was born in Waverly, NY, and was pre-deceased by his parents Marlene (Bellinger) Bailey and Gilbert T. Bailey, Sr. His faithful cat, Dexter, will miss him terribly.



Gil, also known as Bud to family and close friends, touched many people over the years. He was described as someone who would "give the shirt off his back" to help someone else in need, and he was quick to offer help with projects that others needed done. He could be stubborn and liked doing things his own way, so sometimes he would just step in and quietly do things without asking if he felt they needed to be done. He was very restless with idle time, so he spent a lot of time puttering around in his garage working on one project after another. He loved finding bargains and was known for wheeling and dealing to buy low and sell high for all sorts of things. He spent a lot of energy rehabbing tractors and other motorized objects, though his interests were broad and ranged from experimenting with woodworking, to restoring old or antique furniture such as an early 1900's Victrola, to jewelry making. He was very good at taking things apart and putting them back together and he could fix most things with creative thinking; one example was a vintage bicycle that he received as parts in a bucket, and which he was able to successfully put back together and return to working order. He became good friends with Dale Weston and got a lot of enjoyment in the last few years hanging around with him. Together, they would pick through the "chicken barns" or go in on tractor rehab ventures.



Bud loved his wife and children and he worked hard to make a good home. He and Bonnie completely remodeled their home from top to bottom, and he felt great satisfaction in his direct involvement with the majority of work that was done. Some of his happiest times involved supporting their children in their athletic games and re-telling their big moments to anyone who would listen. He could be competitive to a fault, which could sometimes make athletic events stressful, but he felt it was important to attend every athletic event, school concert, and awards program. He wanted his children to have a better childhood than he had, and wanted them to grow up knowing he was proud of them and supported them in everything they did. He felt both children inherited his strong work ethic and was very proud that they both graduated college with honors, while simultaneously playing varsity sports and holding jobs. He was glad to see them become independent adults.



Bud worked the parts counter at Crispell Automotive for close to 30 years and was a loyal employee to the business until it closed. He then moved to Moore's Automotive, in Sayre, PA, where he did similar work. Because he had a great aptitude with anything mechanical and he got a lot of satisfaction from figuring out ways to fix anything broken, he later decided to accept a position working building maintenance at Raymond Hadley Corporation, in Spencer, NY. He found the work less stressful as well as interesting, and he liked that it was a change from what he had done most of his life. He also liked that he could walk to work and appreciated that convenience. He stayed with Raymond Hadley until his health conditions forced him to stop working.



He was a fan of NY Giants football, Nascar, Syracuse basketball, and 4-wheeling. He considered Brandon Wittig one of his closest friends and had many happy memories hanging out at bonfires with the families, hunting, and 4-wheeling together. His cousin, Dave Bailey, was also a central figure in his life, and in many ways they were more like brothers than cousins. He appreciated that Dave helped him with house projects every single time he was asked.



Bud was diagnosed with serious heart failure in 2016 and was fortunate to receive excellent care from the very specialized cardiac care team at Strong Memorial Hospital. This care gave him additional years to enjoy doing many of the things he loved, as well as giving him more time to spend time with family and friends. He began doing cardiac rehab at Cayuga Cardiology in Ithaca, NY, and became very close to many of the staff there. His health improved under their guidance and they served as another resource for helping to regularly monitor his heart condition. During this time, he was able to see his daughter purchase her first house and was able to contribute to some of the changes to the home, he walked the Watkins Glen Gorge trail with his family, he built a beautiful outdoor patio space, and he visited NYC and the 9/11 Memorial. It meant a great deal to him to feel well enough to be able to do these things.



Bud returned to organized religion in the past few years by joining the Presbyterian Church in Spencer, and he was baptized by Reverend Sabrina Slater. He struggled a great deal with accepting his illness and he found comfort in her sermons and with the time spent with the church.



Bud remained in touch with many of the people he met throughout the years, and he continued to make new friends and acquaintances. He made friends quickly and easily and it is impossible to name everyone who mattered to him. We know he will be missed by many. Sadly, due to Covid restrictions, the family will be planning a memorial service at a later date.









