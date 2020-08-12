Gita (Berstein) Fonarov



Gita (Berstein) Fonarov died on August 9, 2020 after a six-month battle with pancreatic cancer.



Born on December 7, 1936 in Briceni, Romania (now Moldova), Gita endured a challenging early childhood. The Soviet Union occupied the Bessarbia region, including Briceni, in 1940 and rounded up town leaders for deportation to Siberia. Gita's father, Ephraim, was among this group, and sadly was never heard from again. As World War II raged on, a German occupation of the area followed. Gita, her mother Hannah, and brother Israel took refuge with Romanian friends to escape the routine roundup of Jews and murder squads in the ghettos. When the Red Army retook the area from the Germans in 1944, Gita's brother was drafted, and severely injured in battle shortly thereafter. Gita and her mother moved to Constanta, Romania to live near him as he recovered.



Gita did not begin her education until age 8. After a year in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, and two in Constanta, she finished her secondary schooling in Bucharest. Gita went on to graduate from the University of Bucharest in the late 1950s. Gita, her mother, and brother finally immigrated to Haifa, Israel in 1961, and then to Ithaca, New York in 1964. Gita took to computer science and learned Fortran computer programming as she learned English. After a summer internship at Columbia University, she went on to receive an M.S. in Computer Science from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1968.



After her graduate studies, Gita returned to Israel where she met her husband, Igor, and her daughter, Mya was born in 1975. While living in Tel Aviv, she worked for El Al Airlines as a computer programmer. Gita immigrated back to Ithaca, NY with Igor and Mya in 1977 where her brother Israel was a mathematics professor at Cornell University. Gita worked as a computer programmer at NCR and then at Cornell University until she retired in 1998. In 2006, Gita and Igor moved to Brookline, MA to live closer to their daughter and grandchildren.



Gita is remembered by friends and family for her intelligence, independence, courage, and selflessness. She called three countries home: Romania, Israel, and the United States, and spoke Russian, Romanian, Hebrew and English fluently. Gita was a walking encyclopedia who knew every piece of trivia from history to pop culture. She was a lifelong listener and reader of world-wide radio programs and newspapers. Gita enjoyed opera and classical music. She was a progressive thinker who was politically passionate.



Gita always took care of those she loved before herself. She cared for her brother Israel who lost his leg and developed severe bone tuberculosis fighting in the Red Army. Later, Gita became her brother's primary caretaker during his 25-year heroic battle with Parkinson's disease, while simultaneously caring for her aging mother. Gita's greatest love was her daughter, Mya, and her 4 grandchildren whom she helped care for until her last days of life.



She spent her final month of life surrounded by the happy chaos of her grandchildren and grand dog (animals were another passion for Gita) in her daughter and son-in-law's home in Needham, MA, and her final few days in a hospice house.



Gita is survived by her daughter (Mya), her son-in-law (Chris Gibson), and her four grandchildren (Isaac, Oliver, Theodore, and Zelda). If you wish to honor this great woman, her family asks that you send donations to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, US Holocaust Memorial Museum, ASPCA, or Death with Dignity.









