|
|
Gladys L. Diemond
Ithaca - ( August 27, 1921 - August 06, 2019 )
Gladys L. Diemond, 97, lifelong resident of Ithaca, NY, passed away peacefully at her Fall Creek home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 with her loving family at her side. She was born in Ithaca on August 27, 1921 to the late Zella Tailby Dennis and Fred Dennis and was the widow of George L. Diemond who died on December 24, 1992.
Gladys was a graduate of Ithaca High School, Class of 1939. She stayed at home with her children until they began school and then she began her 25 year career as secretary to the Dean of Students at Ithaca College. When Gladys began working at the college the campus was still located downtown (Boardman House) and she then made the move to the new South Hill Campus in the early 1960's.
Gladys was a longtime member and volunteer at the First Baptist Church and had also volunteered for many years at the Service League of Tompkins County and the gift shop at the Senior Center/LifeLong.
A loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, her family was always the center of her life. Gladys is survived by her son, George Diemond, Jr. (Nora) of Pompano Beach, FL; her daughter, Sharon Morgan (Bill Korherr) of Lansing, NY; her grandchildren, Kelly Diemond (Matt Hartl), Timothy Diemond and Scott Morgan and her three great grandchildren, Timothy Diemond, Jr., Marisa Piedigrossi and Reilly Diemond. She is also survived by her brother, Gordon Dennis and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was also predeceased by her brother, Roger Dennis.
In keeping with Gladys' wishes there will be no public calling hours or services. She will be laid to rest privately with her husband at the East Lawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank Hospicare for their help and a special thank you to Elizabeth Begent for her heartfelt care and friendship. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gladys' memory may be directed to the First Baptist Church or to Hospicare.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 8, 2019