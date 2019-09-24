|
Gladys Tarbox Hastings
Ithaca - Gladys Tarbox Hastings, 94, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Cayuga Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Richford, NY daughter of the late William and Angeline Hamilton Tarbox and was the widow of John "Pesty" Hastings who died in 2011.
Gladys is survived by her children, Elizabeth Hastings of Ithaca, Mary Apker of Dryden and John Thomas Hastings III of Albany, NY; her grandchildren, Stephanie Hastings of Raleigh, NC, Christopher (Sonia) Apker of Homer, NY, Michelle (Robert) Chillis of Danville, PA, Scott (Lisa) Hastings, of NYC and Patrick (Chrissy) Hastings of Van Etten, NY and her great grandchildren, Joshua (Rachel Keefe), Nathan, Zachary and Catherine Apker of Homer, NY, Samantha, Kiera and Emily Chillis of Danville, PA, Everett and Olivia Hastings of NYC and Laurin, Keili, Ian, Johnathan and Julia Hastings of Van Etten, NY. She is also survived by her brother, Jewett "Iggy" (Mabel) Tarbox of Long Lake, NY and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband Gladys was also predeceased by her son-in-law, Fred Apker and her siblings, Raymond, Leon, Stanley, Virginia, Ruby and Lura.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Augustine Chumo on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:30 AM. The family will greet friends immediately following the mass in the Parish Center. Private burial will be held at the Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Gladys' memory may be directed to the Fred Apker Memorial Scholarship, c/o Mary Apker, 64 Freeville Rd., Dryden, NY 13053.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Sept. 24, 2019