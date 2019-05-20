|
Gloria Balluffi
Ithaca - Gloria Balluffi died on Friday, May 17, 2019 in Ithaca, New York. Born on January 7, 1926 in Orleans, Massachusetts. She was the only child of Roxina and Abraham Botway. By 1933 she and her family moved to Queens, New York and in 1951 she married Robert Balluffi and subsequently moved to Champaign-Urbana, Illinois where their three children were born. In 1965, the family moved to Ithaca, New York.
In pursuit of a lifelong dream, she attended and graduated from Ithaca College in 1972, followed by receiving her teaching certification from SUNY Cortland in 1974. Shortly thereafter she became a Corrections Education Specialist at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women in Pewee Valley, Kentucky and remained there until 1988 when she returned to Ithaca where she lived and worked until her death. During her years in Ithaca, she taught in the Ithaca City School District, Camp MacCormick and BOCES.
She is survived by her three children Andrew, Barbara and Frank, and her ex-husband Robert Balluffi.
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 20, 2019