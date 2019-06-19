|
Gloria Eddy
Van Etten - Gloria Eddy, of Van Etten, age 91, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband Gerald and son Mark. She is survived by her children Linda Miller, Jim (Sue), Keith, Colleen Webster (Chris), Carrie Van Riper (Jim), Kevin (Sherri), Dick (Lori), Brenda Quick (Lloyd), Bob (Yvette), Irene Anderson (Bill), Kathy Ledbetter (Marshall); and grandchildren, Amy Brillinger, Jeff Simcoe, Megan Sullivan, Molly Sullivan, Heather Berry, Melina Eddy, Morgan Eddy, Nick Eddy, Jennifer Eddy, Erik Eddy, Joe Potter, Michelle Potter, Aaron Eddy, Grant Eddy, Sean Anderson, Kaity Anderson, Matthew Trojan, Caroline Trojan; and 14 great-grandchildren. Gloria's greatest joy was caring for her 12 children. She also worked alongside her husband running Eddy Advertising Service. She had many talents; one that was appreciated by her children and many in the town of Van Etten was her famous apple pie. Anyone who entered her home never left hungry. One of her other many talents was "all-time pitcher" for the family softball games that took place in the field directly across from the Eddy homestead.
Friends are invited to the home at 12 Langford Street, Van Etten on Sunday, July 21 between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to celebrate her life. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the "Mark Eddy Memorial Scholarship Fund", c/o Brenda Quick, 12 Langford St., Van Etten NY 14889.
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 19, 2019