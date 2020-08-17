1/1
Gloria Rose Lama

Together once again.

On Sunday, August 16, 2020, Gloria finally reunited with her beloved husband of 59 years, Luciano, who-as we knew him-was most likely waiting impatiently for her. She is returned to her youth and beauty now for all eternity in his arms. Theirs is a once in a century love story.

Gloria, a teenager, an orphan being raised on Esty Street in Ithaca by her grandparents, immigrants from Rome Italy, was given Luciano's name as a "pen pal" just prior to Italy's entrance of the war. The two exchanged several letters; Gloria telling him about her grandparents, and her job in an office supply store. Luciano—a law student at the time—wrote and told her he was a famous opera singer with his own radio show (She said, "I saw right through that").

In 1940, Italy entered the war, and all communications between Gloria and Luciano were cut off. She had fallen in love, and throughout the war years, saved her money to someday buy a plane ticket to Rome to meet the love of her life. Six years later, she did it. Two weeks later, they were married in a bombed-out church. Being no economy left in Italy, they sold the return plane ticket, and returned to the U.S. on the old Greek ship, Nea Heles; in separate cabins. They came with nothing except a $500 loan from Luciano's family. They made Ithaca their home and had a 59-year loving, sometimes challenging, but unshakable marriage. And so, Sunday they were together again for all eternity with a love that will never die.

Gloria is survived by her daughter Loraine Konrady, and sons Luciano (Nino) Lama, and Robert Lama, as well as eleven grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
