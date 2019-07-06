|
Gordon H. Huckle
Trumansburg - Gordon Herbert Huckle of Trumansburg passed away July 1, 2019 at the age of 89. Gordon was born in Elmira on March 7, 1930 the son of Herbert and Jesse (Gillette) Huckle. Most of his youth was spent in Saratoga Springs & Gloversville, NY. Gordon was a graduate of Cornell University - Bachelors of Science from the School of Agricultural & Life Sciences - and an Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. His very early business career was spent as a Manager of a SEARS Store in Elmira before joining his father-in-law - Homer C. DeLong - in the management of several agricultural businesses in the Trumansburg Area. Gordon then went on to a long career as Administrator of the Department of Rural Sociology at Cornell University. He also was a co-founder of the Village Greenhouse in Trumansburg. In retirement he continued to work part time for Monroe Abstract. Gordon was an avid supporter of Trumansburg and Cornell Athletics attending many a sporting event over the years. Gordon was also a frequent volunteer in the Trumansburg Community as a past Member of the Board of Education; and, volunteering his time with the Ulysses Historical Society; and, Ulysses Philomathic Library. Gordon was also a life member of the Trumansburg American Legion Post 770 and long time Rotarian. Gordon was predeceased by his wife of 61 years Margaret DeLong Huckle. In addition to their mutual love of athletics, Gordon & Margaret both greatly cherished spending time with family - children; grandchildren; and, great-grandchildren - and their many friends, particularly time spent at the family cottage on Cayuga Lake. Gordon is survived by his two children - David (Lynda) Huckle of Ithaca; and, Ann VanGorden of Ballwin; MO; his grandchildren, Brett (Erin) Huckle; Wallingford, CT; Ashley (Robert) Case; Lansing; Kyle Huckle; Wallingford, CT; and, Jamisyn Huckle (Caleb Cummins); Rolling Stone, USA; Andrew VanGorden; Kohler; WI; Tedd VanGorden; Milwauke, WI; and, Rachel VanGorden; Vail, CO; and, his great-grandchildren Jack & Alexa Huckle; Chloe & Connor Case; and, Maverick Huckle. In addition to his wife Margaret, Gordon was preceded in death by his sister Eleanor Groff. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday; July 26th at 11 AM at the Grove Cemetery in Trumansburg for family and friends. The Family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Gordon's memory that they consider: The American Legion Arthur E. Bouton Post 770; 4431 Seneca Road; Trumansburg, NY 14886; or, the Ulysses Historical Society; PO Box 455; Trumansburg, NY 14886. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 6, 2019