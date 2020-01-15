|
Grace DuBois Williamson
It's with a heavy heart we announce that on Friday, January 3rd 2020 Grace DuBois Williamson passed away at the age of 85 in Stone Mountain Georgia.
Grace was born on September 18th 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Charles and Alys DuBois. She wed William Doepke in 1952 and they had four children together. Michael (Mary Lorden), Melanie, (David Pitzer), Debra Ward and Page Gratzer. In 1965 she was married to the love of her life Robert I. Williamson, bringing her and her children permanently to live in Ithaca, where they had their daughter Robyn (Tom Ormond).
Grace was an excellent cook, loved to entertain, and an avid crafter. She always had a beloved pet by her side. She had volunteered for the Finger Lakes Library, The Ithaca Community Childcare Center, and the Cayuga Medical Center, but Grace's greatest accomplishments, she would say, were her children, her 14 grandchildren and her 18 great-grandchildren. She had dedicated her life to her family and her devotion was unwavering.
She is also survived by her sister Carol DuBois (Tom Williams), her sister-in-law, Margaret Williamson Corson, several nieces, grand-nieces and nephews and her kitty Gidget.
She will be remembered by all that were fortunate to know and love her as having a heart full of love, compassion and generosity. She lived a long and well-lived life.
Services will be held in Ithaca, NY in the summer.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020