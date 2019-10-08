|
|
Grace L. Evans
St. Petersburg FL - Grace L. Evans died on May 15th at the age of 89. Poignantly, on her last day of life, Grace was a part of a conversation, led by her daughter Rev. Janel, where she shared their thoughts on heaven. This made the suddenness of her death a little easier for those of us left behind. Grace had an adventurous spirit. She was born in Cody, Wyoming where her parents were homesteaders and she rode a horse to school. As a teenager she met and fell in love with David Evans in Lincoln, NE. Theirs was a sweet love story. They recently celebrated the 75th anniversary of their first date. They married in 1952 and eventually ended up in Ithaca, NY where they raised their three children. Many in Ithaca knew Grace as "Mrs. Evans", a gifted and beloved kindergarten teacher at Belle Sherman from 1967-1992. She loved teaching. She was always interested in furthering her own education and spent a year teaching in W. Berlin, Germany and received a Fulbright Scholarship to teach in Chorley, England. Grace had a knack for making connections with people. In 1968 she and David traveled to Nova Scotia and fell in love with a small fishing village and purchased a home on the ocean. The family spent many wonderful summers there. She immersed herself in the community and was loved by many. Grace and David moved to St. Petersburg FL in 2013. Grace was a woman of strong faith. She received her Bachelor's degree from Baptist Missionary Training School in Chicago. BMTS eventually merged with Colgate Rochester Crozier Divinity School. Grace served as a trustee for the school and helped to support women wishing to enter the ministry. Grace is survived by her husband of 68 years, Rev. David M. Evans, her son, David Trevor (Shirl) Evans, and daughters Janel (Phil) Miller-Evans and Bronwyn (Sara Shenk) Evans and son-in-law Dan Jenkins. In addition are grandchildren Meghan, David, Ian, Arthur, Trevor and Kelly and great-daughter Loretta Grace. There will be a celebration of her life on Sunday October 13th at 2:00 at the First Baptist Church of Ithaca. Memorial donations can be made to First Baptist Church, CRCDS or Planned Parenthood.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Oct. 8, 2019