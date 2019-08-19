Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
Gracia Ostrander
Gracia Ostrander


1921 - 2019
Gracia Ostrander Obituary
Gracia Ostrander

Kendal - Gracia Ostrander, 98, of Kendal at Ithaca, passed away on August 17, 2019. She moved to Kendal in 1999, after spending 46 years on West Haven Road (Ithaca).

Gracia was born in Buffalo, NY in 1921 to John & Ruth Miller Byrne. She was predeceased by her husband Charles Ostrander in 1994, and by her sister Frances Lawrence. Survivors include her two daughters, Linda (Rob) Schoffel of Interlaken, NY, and Marcia (Bruce) Humphrey of Vero Beach, FL (formerly Boston); four granddaughters, Jessica Schoffel, Sarah Rowe, Jenny Humphrey, and Emily Humphrey: and two nephews, Randy and John Lawrence.

Gracia attended Cornell University and was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority. She graduated in 1943 and taught Home Economics until she married Charlie in1945. They raised their daughters at the home they built on West Haven Road in Ithaca.

Gracia loved to sew and made most of her clothes, as well as home decor and many fun projects for her granddaughters. She also enjoyed traveling and antiquing, and had great opportunities to pursue these when she and Charlie spent two sabbaticals in England. Writing stories and poems was another fun pastime, as well as spending time with her family - especially her granddaughters (she rarely missed their plays, dance recitals, graduations, and other special events). Working part-time at the Cornell Campus Store allowed Gracia to interact with young people and books, both of which she enjoyed a lot. She was also involved in many clubs and groups, including Service League, Campus Club, Ag Circle, Ithaca Women's Club, Senior Citizens Center and Franziska Racker Centers (Auxiliary and Board).

The family is planning a private celebration of Gracia's life. Condolences may be sent to the family at BangsFuneralHome.com. Gracia requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Franziska Racker Centers (racker.org).

The family thanks the Kendal staff who cared for Gracia, and shared smiles with her daily.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 19, 2019
View All
