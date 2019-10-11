|
|
Grant Benjamin Sullivan
Freeville - It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our beloved son and big brother, Grant Benjamin Sullivan, age 27 who passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. His big heart was only matched by his love of electronic music and attending the events. Planning for those events was meticulous and extensive and gave him great joy. Handsome and humorous, we will miss his big smile and his beautiful blue eyes. He always showed kindness and respect toward others. Grant was born October 7, 1992 in Ithaca, NY the son of Grant E. and Jennifer Castrina Sullivan. Grant was a 2010 graduate of Dryden High School and became a valued employee of Home Depot, both in Naples, FL and more recently in Ithaca, NY. He received numerous awards for his hard work and dedication, most recently as Freight Associate of the Month.
In addition to his parents, Grant is survived by his sister, Allison Sullivan; grandfather, Richard Castrina; grandmother, Edna Sullivan; many aunts, uncles, cousins and many other loving family members. Our love for him will always keep him in our hearts and memories. In addition, he was predeceased by grandmother, Joan Castrina and grandfather, Grant E. Sullivan.
Family and friends are invited to call from 5-7 pm, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main St., Dryden, NY. Private services for the family will be at their convenience. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Open Access Center, 2353 N. Triphammer Rd., Ithaca, NY 14850. www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019