Gregory D. Fitts
Forestport - Gregory D. Fitts passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020.
Born in Cortland, NY, Greg was a graduate of Dryden High School in Dryden, NY. He went on to earn his B.S. in Education from SUNY Geneseo. Later, he taught elementary grades, and earned his M.S. from SUNY Cortland. Active since his teenage years as a volunteer firefighter, Greg went on to serve as a member and Fire Chief of the King Ferry Fire Company in 1984. He also served as the Deputy Fire Coordinator for Southern Cayuga County. Following a move back to Dryden, Greg rejoined the Neptune Hose Co. No. 1 and Dryden Ambulance, serving first as an Advanced EMT and later as the Chief of the Dryden Fire Department. Later in life, he enjoyed winter activities, especially snowmobiling, in the North Country. He and Rosemary retired to their Forestport home and became communicants of Christ Our Hope Parish in Boonville, where Greg served as a Eucharistic Minister. Additionally, he joined the Boonville Elks #2158, where he enthusiastically served as the Past Exalted Ruler and the current Secretary of the Lodge.
Devoted husband of 48 years of Rosemary (nee Gabor) Fitts; cherished father of Daniel Fitts of New York, NY; loving son of the late Harold Fitts of Dryden, NY; dear brother of Betty Ann (nee Fitts) Enders of Dryden, NY and Sonnie (nee Fitts) Howe of Kingston, NY; favorite brother-in-law of Michael D. Gabor of Syracuse, NY.
Relatives and friends are invited to call at Mills Funeral Home, 301 Post Street, Boonville, NY, on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 1 - 4 p.m. The Elks will be honoring Greg with a service immediately following at 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 19, 2020, at St. Joseph's/ Christ Our Hope Church, 112 Charles Street, Boonville, NY at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Forestport, NY. Please wear facemask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged: Boonville Elks Lodge #2158, 13054 NY-12, Boonville, NY, 13309 or Christ Our Hope Parish, 112 Charles Street, Boonville, NY, 13309. For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com
.