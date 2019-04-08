Gregory Stanley Gizewski



Ithaca - Gregory Stanley Gizewski passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. He is survived by his parents Donna Day (Gizewski) and Stanley Gizewski, his sister Lori Ann, his wife Barbara Gizewski, step children and grandchildren. He his predeceased by his brothers Mark, Stephen, and Jon Paul



To describe Greg as exuberant and gregarious is an understatement, he had a quick infectious laugh like no other. Greg had a deep, Seventh Day Adventist faith and was an Elder in his church. His exuberance modeled eternal life here, for all of us.



He leaves behind a large community of people whose lives he touched, and he will live on in the example he set for us all.



A funeral service will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Ithaca SDA Church, 1219 Trumansburg Rd. in Ithaca with Pastor Lenox Brown, officiating. Burial will follow in Budd Cemetery on Gray Road in the Town of Enfield.



For a more complete obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.bangsfuneralhome.com. Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 8, 2019