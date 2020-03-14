|
|
GUY P. BEEBE
Montour Falls - Age 81, of Montour Falls, NY, passed away March 8, 2020. THERE ARE NO VISITATION SERVICES. A GRAVESIDE COMMITTAL SERVICE WITH MILITARY HONORS WILL BE HELD TUESDAY (MARCH 17) AT 11:00AM AT LAUREL HILL CEMETERY, COUNTY ROUTE 10, ALPINE, NY.
He is survived by his loving wife Virginia "Ginger" Beebe; sons, Lawrence (Stacy) Beebe of Huntington Beach, CA, Christopher (Laura) Beebe of Mission Viejo, CA; daughters, Frances (Lindsey) Rodhouse of Hoschton, GA, and Tonya (Jeffrey) Coulter of Memphis, NY; eight grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Connie, Gladys, Harlene, and Marian; and brothers-in-law, Jesse (Jo) Pully, and David (Olinda) Pully. He was predeceased by his brothers, Paul, Clyde, Merton, Neal and Nelson Beebe; and sister, Elsie Brewer; and step-sister, Ione Haven.
Guy honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked as a General Foreman at Westinghouse/Cutler Hammer in Horseheads. His hobbies included many kinds of woodworking, including carving ducks and wood turning. He also enjoyed spending time on his beloved John Deere.
In support of his wife Ginger, the family wishes you may consider a memorial donation in his memory to the , 438 E. Henrietta Rd. Rochester, NY 14620. You may express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020