Gwendolyn P. Campbell
Ithaca - Gwen Campbell, 98, passed away at Hospicare in Ithaca on Wednesday October 23, 2019.
Gwen was born on April 22, 1921 in Geneva, NY. She spent most of her life in Ithaca and met her husband, Jim, at a USO dance. After the war, Jim returned to Ithaca as a professor at Cornell. Gwen went to work at Agway and then Cornell after her husband's untimely death in 1962. She retired from Cornell in 1993 after 26 years of service.
She will be remembered for her avid reading, crocheting of afghans and baby clothes, and her passion for football. Always an animal lover, Gwen kept a pet bobcat while spending several winters in Arizona for her father's health.
Gwen was preceded in death by her husband James Campbell Jr.; her birth parents Leon and Marjorie Baker; her adoptive parents Frank and Emily Payne and her brother Leon Baker. She is survived by her son James L. Campbell and his wife Kristine of VA; granddaughters Allison Campbell and Samantha Campbell both of CT; grandson Andrew Campbell and his wife Jane of MI and two great grandsons Walker and Wyatt.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday November 8, 2019 at East Lawn Cemetery in Ithaca. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Longview of Ithaca. Gwen's family would like to extend a special thank you to the Longview Garden Level staff members for the wonderful care they provided over the last 5 years.
Funeral services are being provided by the Herson Wagner Funeral Home of Ithaca, NY.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019